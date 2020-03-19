|
|
Nathan Killough
Nathan Killough, 57, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Paris. He was born Feb. 4, 1963, in Fort Smith to the late Foster and Glenda Killough. He retired from Whirlpool.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Killough of the home; a daughter, Abigail Killough of Van Buren; two sons, Chad Killough and wife Jessica and Nicholas Killough, both of Van Buren; two brothers, Lance Killough and wife Teresa of Van Buren and Aaron Killough and wife Carrie of Norman, Okla.; and two grandsons, Braylon and Tucker Killough.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family is comforted in knowing that Nathan now remembers who he is. Memorial contributions may be made to the online at .
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 20, 2020