Nell Franklin
Nell S. (Garner) Franklin, 91, of Brooksville, Fla., beloved wife, mother and friend, left this earthly world to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 17, 2018. She was born in Van Buren Tim and Nell Garner and moved to Brooksville in 1985 from Virginia by way of Missouri and California. She graduated from SF State University with a master's degree in English. Nell was a librarian, an elementary school teacher, a world traveler, an accomplished potter and a published genealogist.
Nell was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Arnold; and son-in-law, Clay Erhart.
Nell is survived by son, Arnold C Franklin III (Vanessa); daughters, Pamela Franklin (Bill) and Elizabeth Erhart; four granddaughters and their husbands; one grandson; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends. Nell was loved and cherished and will be missed dearly.
Family-held memorial service will 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the family cemetery, Stevenson-West Cemetery in Van Buren.
Information provided by Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 11, 2019