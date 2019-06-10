|
Neoma Spencer
Neoma Lee Spencer, 92, of Booneville died Friday, June 7, 2019, in Booneville.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
She is survived by four daughters, Bonnie Burns of Willington, Nev., Brenda Jones of Dardanelle, Elizabeth Appleton of Paris and Donna Rowland of New Blaine; five sons, Zollie Spencer Jr. of Cheyanne, Wyo., Floyd Spencer of Ratcliff, Alfred Spencer of Ozark, Arthur Spencer of Branch and Dan Spencer of San Antonio; 28 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
