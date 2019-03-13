|
|
|
Nicholas Smith
Nicholas "Nicky" Smith, 37, of Mulberry died Monday, March 11, 2019.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at New Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
He is survived by his fiancée, Melissa Wagner; two children, Micah and Nicholas Smith Jr.; his parents, Mary and John Taylor and Daniel Hale; five sisters, Tonya Tabor, Bonita English, Daisy May, Wanda Taylor and Chelsea Cross; three brothers, Jonathan Taylor, Daniel Hale Jr. and Justin Hale; and his grandparents, Wanda Parker, Helen Edgar and Johnny Taylor.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
