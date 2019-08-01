|
Nick Villalobos
Nick Andrew Villalobos, 52, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home. He worked at Simmons Foods in Van Buren. He was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
He is survived by one daughter, Kyana Wood of Oolagah, Okla.; one son, Nicholas Villalobos of Oolagah; his father, Tony Villalobos and wife Theresa Jones of Rudy; his mother, Rita O'Campo of Merced, Calif.; one sister, Ashley Villalobos of Rudy; one brother, Anthony Villalobos of Skiatook, Okla.; and one stepbrother, Kurt Scott of Porum, Okla.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 2, 2019