Niki Moore
Ginger "Niki" Nichole Moore, 46, of Bentonville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born April 4, 1973, in Fort Smith. She worked for Comet Cleaners in Bentonville.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Debbie Rogers.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron Moore of the home; a daughter, Avery Prescott of Poteau; three sons, Braxton Tippit of Conway and Landon and Hunter Cardwell, both of Greenwood; her father, Lum Rogers and wife Pat of Hackett; a sister, Briana Rogers of Bentonville; a grandchild, Khloe Cardwell of Greenwood; and a niece, Chandler Lee of Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gregory Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be David Stiles, Charles Journagan, Bert Nichols, Mike Rewerts, Dennis McNeil and Joey McNeil.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 19, 2019