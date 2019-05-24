Home

Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Norman Parker Obituary
Norman Parker
Norman "Doc" Parker, 70, of Mountainburg died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Mountainburg.
Cremation is under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by his wife, Cathren; a daughter, Amanda Smith of Alpine, Texas; three sons, Chris Parker of Pleasant View, Mitchell Parker of Uniontown and Jason Parker of Pearl, Miss.; three sisters, Shirley Martin of Van Buren and Brenda Parker and Edith Young, both of Mulberry; a brother, Roy Parker of Fredrick, Okla.; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 29, 2019
