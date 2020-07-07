1/
Opal Cagle
1923 - 2020
Opal L. Cagle, 96, of Mulberry died Monday, July 6, 2020, in Alma. She was born July 9, 1923, in Ozark to George and Liddie Mae McCollum McMath. She was a homemaker and a former aide at Mulberry Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Allen Cagle; and two brothers, C.L. and Clyde McMath.
She is survived by a son, Floyd Cagle and wife Donna of Alma; three daughters, Darlene Bonds and husband Jack of Ozark and Brenda Howard and husband Gary and Sue Holcomb and husband Ron, both of Mountainburg; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Justin Allen officiating. Burial will be at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Laith Howard, Justin Edwards, Blake Belcher, Zach Jones, Randal Bonds and Samuel Hicks.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeweb.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Shaffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
