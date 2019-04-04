|
Ora Provence
Love for his family, the Lord and life was evident in everything Ora Lee Provence did his nearly 92 years on Earth. He passed away peacefully with his family at his side Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Born June 10, 1927, on homesteaded land near Bidville in northern Crawford County to Thomas and Melissa (Rush) Provence, Ora grew up with five brothers and five sisters and attended the small school in Bidville. He was known for his steel trap mind and a knack for remembering everyone's birthday. For many years he worked a team of mules to log timber with his father and later a sawmill with his brother. During the summers they would all cool off in the creeks and tend their garden. In the fall, they canned the food they grew and hunted the hills for deer, turkey and small game. He once even took down a bobcat with the flip of a rock.
Ory, as he was known to friends and family, lived out his entire life near Hurricane Creek and Bee Branch Holler. In addition to becoming a master mountain deer hunter, he raised chickens and cattle for many years with the help of his son, Eugene. An hour-long interview with Ora Provence was released March 14, 2019, by Bear Hunting Magazine at www.sportsmannation.com. Provence was also featured in a 2012 issue of Arkansas Bear and Buck Journal.
He lived his life as a disciple of Christ and led prayer each Sunday at Bidville Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy; their son, David O'Dean "Cotton" Provence; as well as five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Bidville Community Church with interment at Bidville Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; a son and daughter-in-law, Eugene and Paula Provence of Winslow; two daughters and sons-in-law, Zelda and Jerry Drummond of Ozark and Fern and Tim Porter of Colcord, Okla.; two sisters, Ava Jean Jackson of Mountainburg and Ella Mae Baker of Elkins; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Shane and Mitchell Provence, Roger and Matt Drummond and Caleb and Jeremiah Porter.
Honorary pallbearers are Seth Perry, Richard King, Austin King, Tyler King and John Lovett.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
