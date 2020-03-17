|
|
|
Palestine Perry
Palestine Perry, 76, of Van Buren died Friday, March 13, 2020.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Van Buren with burial at Lewis Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by three daughters, Theresa McCreary, Vickie McClish and Cynthia Perry; four sons, Bill, Randy, Andrew and Matthew Perry; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 21, 2020