Pamela Rust
Pamela Rust, 69, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home. She was as a registered nurse for many years in Booneville.
She is survived by a daughter, Jenny Broniste and husband Jonathan of Van Buren; a son, Bryan Rust and wife Amy of Pottsville; three brothers, Larry Cope of Colorado and Wesley and Glen Cope, both of Texas; a sister, Barbara Cope of Cabot; and five grandchildren, Madison, Andrew and Luke Rust, all of Pottsville, and Brandon and Sophia Broniste, both of Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 19, 2020