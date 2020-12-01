Paul Linton
Paul Linton, 81, of Alma passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 16, 1939, in Dyess to George and Lela Linton.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired chief of police from the Fort Smith Police Department.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of the home; two daughters, Rhonda Barger and husband Mark of Van Buren and Teresa Albay and husband Albert of Alma; a son, Michael Linton of Van Buren; two sisters, Wanda Ussery of Illinois and Georgia Johnson of Texas; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity or organization of the donor's choice.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.