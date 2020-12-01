1/1
Paul Linton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Linton
Paul Linton, 81, of Alma passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 16, 1939, in Dyess to George and Lela Linton.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired chief of police from the Fort Smith Police Department.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of the home; two daughters, Rhonda Barger and husband Mark of Van Buren and Teresa Albay and husband Albert of Alma; a son, Michael Linton of Van Buren; two sisters, Wanda Ussery of Illinois and Georgia Johnson of Texas; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity or organization of the donor's choice.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved