Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker Memorial Chapel
Visitation
Following Services
Ocker Memorial Chapel
Paul Syrock


1948 - 2019
Paul Syrock Obituary
Paul Syrock
Paul David Syrock, 70, of Van Buren passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired custodian of 22 years from the Van Buren Public School System.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Edward and Nora Addeline (Payne) Syrock, five sisters and one brother.
He is survived by two sons, Paul James Syrock and wife Melissa of Alma and Brad Syrock of Van Buren; one sister, Jessie Ruth Evans of Van Buren; and four grandchildren, Jessica "Buzz Saw" Syrock, Landee "Tumble Bug" Syrock, Haylee "Princess" Syrock and Emilee "Peanut" Syrock.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with guests after the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Davis, Tim Waterbury, Sr., Ed Upchurch, Steve Johnson, Paul James Syrock and Brad David Syrock.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 24, 2019
