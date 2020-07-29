Peggy Hobbs
Peggy Lou Hobbs, 89, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Garland Hobbs; and her parents.
She is survived by a son, Tommy Lee Hobbs and wife Carol of Winter Haven, Fla.; two cousins, Steve and Carla Hobbs of Fort Smith; a grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.