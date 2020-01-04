|
|
Peggy Osborne
Peggy Sue (Stanford) Osborne, 80, of Van Buren passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at her home. She retired from Southwest Glass Co. in Van Buren and was a member of Catcher Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Jimalea (Spoon) Stanford.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Osborne of the home; two sons, Billy A. and Jeffery F. Osborne, both of Van Buren; two sisters, Lenice Stanford and husband Kurt of Tulsa and Margaret Jack and husband Johnny of Van Buren; and two grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 5, 2020