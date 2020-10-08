Peggy Riley
Peggy Riley, 74, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a licensed practical nurse for Dr. Pence in Fort Smith and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Rogers; her parents, John and Dorothy Lambert; a grandson, Blake Rogers; a sister, Doris Eaton; and a brother, John Lambert Jr.
She was survived by a son, Robert L. Rogers Jr. and wife Donna of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Brandon Wiley of Judsonia, Robert L. Rogers III of Van Buren, Brandon Wiley of Judsonia and Jennifer Rogers of Fort Smith; four nieces; and two nephews.
Family-held memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Obituary submitted by Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.