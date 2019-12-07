|
|
Perry Mankins
Perry F. Mankins, 67, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at a local hospital. He retired from Rheem Manufacturing Co. in Fort Smith. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Gladys (Franklin) Mankins; and a brother, Tommy Mankins.
He survived by his wife, Linda (Luyks) Mankins of the home; two sons, John Mankins and wife Angela of Jonesboro and Mike Mankins and wife Katie of Van Buren; a sister, Paula Snow of Cedarville; two brothers, Martin Mankins and wife Doris of Cedarville and Kenny Mankins and wife Becky of Fort Smith; and five grandchildren, Jonathon, Sadie, Kensley, Connor and Addie.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers were Martin, Kenny, Mike and John Mankins, Jeff Glassco and Darron Ming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River Valley Museum, P.O. Box 1518, Van Buren, AR 72956 or the River Valley Museum account at Citizens Bank & Trust.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 11, 2019