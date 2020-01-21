|
Phillip Wagnon
Phillip "Harlan" Wagnon, 73, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a local barber and a school bus driver for Van Buren Public Schools. He enjoyed bowling with his friends and family and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks Fan. He was a 28-year Army National Guard veteran.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cecilia; his father, V.H. Wagnon Jr.; and a stepgrandson, Gaige Rogers.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia of the home; two daughters, Melissa Ballenger and husband Buckley of Yukon, Okla., and Christy Hood and husband Mike of Bethel Heights; his mother, Ann F. Wagnon of Van Buren; a sister, Monteen James of Van Buren; a brother, Curtis Wagnon of Van Buren; two stepdaughters, Sabrina Wagnon of Van Buren and Deana Sharp of Claremore, Okla.; a stepson, Chris Parsons of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Phillip and Presley Ballenger and Christian and Ethan Hood; a stepgranddaughter, Paige Smith; a stepgreat-grandchild, Jefferson Gaige Smith; and his beloved pet, Muffy.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Ballenger, Christian Hood, Ethan Hood, Presley Ballenger, Health Wagnon and Clint Wagnon.
Honorary pallbearers are Buckley Ballenger, Mike Hood, Dewight Miller, Jess Baker and Matt Jones.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 22, 2020