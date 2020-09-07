1/1
Polly Rogers
1942 - 2020
Polly Rogers
Polly Sue Rogers, 78, of Alma passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at UAMS in Little Rock. She was born June 27, 1942, in Alma to Jess and Selma (Dollard) Ball. She was a clerk for OK Foods, a volunteer at Alma Outreach and a member of Kibler United Methodist Church.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Rogers; and a daughter, Cindy Barnham.
Survivors include two daughters, Tracey Carter of Spiro and Sara Peters and husband Scott and Carla Symonds, both of Alma; a son, Bill Bartholomew of Spiro; 11 grandchildren, Brandon Symonds, Timothy Symonds, Hannah Peters, Evan Peters, Claire Peters, Scott Bartholomew, Melanie Lawson, Brent Nichols, Garrett Carter, Julie Dukes and Emily Fox; a great-granddaughter, BellaDonna Symonds; a brother, Don Ball of Midlothian, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Alma City Cemetery, under the direction Of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Symonds, Timothy Symonds, Evan Peters, Blake Rogers, Kevin Smith and Eddie Vansell.
Honorary pallbearers are J.W. Holmes and members of Kibler Methodist Sunday school class.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
SEP
SEP
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
SEP
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
