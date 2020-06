Or Copy this URL to Share

Priscilla Farmer

Priscilla Farmer, 71, of Van Buren died Friday, June 19, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial service was held Tuesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren.

She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Howard, Tami Green and Lori Brammer; a son, Rodney Farmer; two sisters, Margie Crotzer and Debbie Sauceda; three brothers, Ronald, Wayne and Walter Brumley; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



