Ralph Goodson, 81, of Charleston died April 4, 2019.
Memorial service was held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church. Cremation was under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Roxie Smith, Sonya Palarino and Roger Goodson; stepchildren, Carri Corbitt and Bob Loyd; two sisters; a brother; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 10, 2019
