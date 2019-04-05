Home

Ralph Goodson, 81, of Charleston died April 4, 2019.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church. Cremation is under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Roxie Smith, Sonya Palarino and Roger Goodson; stepchildren, Carri Corbitt and Bob Loyd; two sisters; a brother; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 6, 2019
