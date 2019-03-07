|
Ralph Wyatt
Ralph Finis Wyatt, 54, of Tuscola, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 27, 1964, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to Leon Wyatt and the late Patricia Ann (Holmes) Page. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cathy; and a brother, Tony Wyatt.
Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Ocker Chapel with interment at Pope Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include two daughters, Brandy and Angie; father and stepmother, Leon and Barbara Wyatt of Warren, Mich.; sisters, Patty Smith of Mountainburg, Amy Green and husband Carrol of Tuscola, Theresa Wyatt Swanson and husband Doug of Galena, Ohio, and Tammy Sheldon of Sterling Hughes, Mich.; brothers, Waylon and wife Tama Page of Mountainburg, Ferrell Wyatt and wife Lisa of Henderson, Nev., and R.J. Wyatt of Roseville, Mich.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 8, 2019