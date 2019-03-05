|
|
|
Ramona Snow
Ramona L. Snow, 88 of Van Buren passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Springdale. She retired from Emerson Electric in Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Snow.
Graveside service will be at 10 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by one daughter, Kristy Lynette Wertman of Rogers; one son, James Snow of Mulberry.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More