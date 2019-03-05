Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Snow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Snow

Obituary Flowers

Ramona Snow Obituary
Ramona Snow
Ramona L. Snow, 88 of Van Buren passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Springdale. She retired from Emerson Electric in Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Snow.
Graveside service will be at 10 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by one daughter, Kristy Lynette Wertman of Rogers; one son, James Snow of Mulberry.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.