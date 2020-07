Or Copy this URL to Share

Randy Johnson

Randy L. Johnson, 64, of Pocola died July 14, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by two daughters, Fleshia Biazo and Jo Ellison; a sister, Deborah Dority; three brothers, Norman, James and David Johnson; and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



