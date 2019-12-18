Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Raymond Boyer

Raymond Boyer Obituary
Raymond Boyer
Raymond Allen Boyer, 79, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, servicing during the Vietnam War-era. Raymond enjoyed drafting, painting, historical and biblical studies and travel. He was a member of Kibler Baptist Church in Alma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne (Chynoweth); a son, Rob Boyer; a granddaughter, Lindsey Renee Watson; and his parents, Raymond and Lorene (Neer) Boyer.
He is survived by a sister, Kay Payton of Alma; two grandchildren, Michael and Brent Boyer, both of Missouri; seven great-grandchildren; a niece, Sarah Kenner and husband Basil; a nephew, Brad Hilker and wife Heather; and eight great-nieces and -nephews, Ryder, Brinley, Kristin, Laura, Tanner, Landis, Maddie and Gracie.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Kibler Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Cape Fair Cemetery in Cape Fair, Mo., under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Basil Kenner, Ryder Kenner, Bert Kenner, Rick Parks, Jim Elam and Sammy Van Kirk.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kibler Baptist Church Youth Ministries, P.O. Box 1330, Alma, AR 72921.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
