Rebecca Cherry
Rebecca Laverne Cherry, 59, of Arkoma passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020. She was born June 25, 1960, in San Antonio to Wilton Kaderli and Laverne Gentry Kaderli. Becky worked as a TSA agent with Homeland Security for several years. She was a very talented decorator, artist and cook. She loved flowers, gardening and taking care of her family. Becky was a member of The Sanctuary Pentecostal Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Cherry; a son, Joshua Cherry of Arkoma; a daughter, Kristen Myers and husband Jameson of Van Buren; her mother, Laverne Kaderli of Arkoma; a sister, Tisha Foster and husband Kevin of Lakeland, Fla.; two brothers, Mike Kaderli of Arkoma and Gene Kaderli of Claremore, Okla.; two grandchildren, Jentry and Jackson Myers; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Cherry, Brody Foster, Pierson Hurst, Chance Kaderli, Jackson Myers and Jameson Myers.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 29, 2020