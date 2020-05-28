Richard Davis
Richard E. Davis, 72, of Chester passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Chester to Elvin and Florence (Lamproe) Davis. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and delivered for Griffith's Food.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dewayne Davis; a grandson, Kalep Davis; two sisters, Sarah Davis and Robie Wentz; and four brothers, Virgel, Elton, John and Jim Davis.
Survivors include a brother, Waldon Davis of Chester; five sisters, Verna Jones of Van Buren, Mary Kaye Phillips of Rudy, Imogene Hyler of Cedarville, Ann Ming of Rudy and Annita Davis of Cedarville; his companion, Judy Mitchell of Chester; a great-grandson, Braxton Boone Davis of Alma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at Ridgeline Church in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.