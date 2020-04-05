|
Richard Hayden Sr.
Richard Don Hayden Sr., 78, of Rudy died Friday, April 3, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 15, 1942 in Pottsville to Edward Frank and Recie Bell Floyd Hayden. He was a retired battalion chief from Van Buren Fire Department, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy and was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and five brothers.
Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Irene Gillespie Hayden of Rudy; four sons, Richard Hayden Jr. and wife Dana of Rudy, Robin Dale Hayden of Fort Smith, Randy Dean Hayden of Rudy and Roger Douglas Hayden and wife Lizabeth of Alma; two sisters, Jewel Dean Bowman of Wichita, Kan., and Mary Virginia Lee of Rudy; six grandchildren, Richard Hayden III, Stephen, Diana and Ashlee Hayden and Karissa Hayden-Gill; and two great-grandchildren, Kylee Mae Caron and Journey Weaver.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 at New Cemetery with Brother Tommy Wiley officiating, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 8, 2020