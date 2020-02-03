|
|
Richard Marion
Richard Marion, 74, of Cedarville passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his home. He was a self-employed farmer and the owner of Cedarville One Stop.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Miller) Marion; a son, Richie Marion; his parents, Cleaborne and Florence (Reynolds) Marion; a sister, Connie Yearwood; and three brothers, Haskell, Leon and Jerry Marion.
He is survived by two sons, Chris Marion and wife Barbara of Cedarville and James Marion and wife Christina of Natural Dam; a sister, Carrie Fair of Morristown, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Amber, Taylor, Cole, McKenzie, Noah, Jake and Izzy; his companion, Pat Edwards and her son Brian Edwards and wife Shalisa, all Cedarville.
Funeral service will be at held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Grandview Assembly of God Church in Natural Dam with burial at Kimbler Cemetery in Cedarville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be James Parmenter, Jon Odom, Todd Mitchell, Rick Reichert, Mike Murphy, Dean Smith, Cole Marion and Marion Shelley.
Honorary pallbearers are Aubrey Mathews, Norman Marion, Roger Campbell, Tom Jones, Charles Wimberly, Anson Samples, Cecil Freeman, Jimmy Freeman and Burel Lamproe.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 4, 2020