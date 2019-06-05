|
Richard Muchmore
Richard Harvey Muchmore, 62, of Van Buren died Monday, June 3, 2019.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Brandi Page of Booneville and Crystal Shaddin of Mansfield; a son, Richard Muchmore of Cedarville; two sisters, Clara Freeman of Van Buren and Gwen Keith of Alma; a brother, Bobby Muchmore of Alma; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from June 6 to June 8, 2019
