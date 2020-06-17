Rickey Pullan
Rickey Joe Pullan, 64, of Van Buren died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at a local hospital.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by a daughter, Karie Whittington; his mother Dorothy Gillen; two sisters, Linda Jones and Jeannie Bowen; a brother, John Pullan; and a grandchild.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
