Ricky Hallmark
Ricky Hallmark, 55, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He is survived by a son, Jeremy Beal of Springtown, Texas; two daughters, Katie Kemmerle of Mesquite, Texas, and Meagan Richardson of Sulphur Springs, Texas; a sister, Tammie Pena of Muldrow; and three brothers, Larry of Corpus Christi, Richard of Uniontown Delbert of Sallisaw. He also has five grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Uniontown Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Guardian Funeral Home in Corpus Christi.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 6, 2019
