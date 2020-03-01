|
Robert Bemrose
Robert O. Bemrose, 86, of Winfrey Valley passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home. He was a former employee at Hannah Mining Co. in Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, several brothers and sisters and a grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Louise Bemrose of the home; two daughters, Deborah Lisenbee of Fayetteville and Shelia Ehrig of West Fork; two sons, Robert Bemrose of Muldrow and Clifford Bonham of Indian Springs, Nev.; a sister, Maxine Peck of Holiday, Tenn.; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several stepgrandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 2, 2020