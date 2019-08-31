|
|
Robert Brown
Robert Dale Brown Sr., 71, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at a local nursing home. He worked for Donrey Outdoor Advertising Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary (Pigg) Brown; and one sister, Dottie Jenks.
He is survived by his wife, Constance (Wazelle) Brown of the home; two sons, Robert Brown Jr. and wife Katharine of Zwolle, La., and Patrick Brown and wife Laura of Dover; one sister, Deborah Baker of Poteau; two brothers, James Brown of Spiro and Larry Brown of Cameron; and four grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends one hour prior to service.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 1, 2019