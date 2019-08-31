Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Brown Obituary
Robert Brown
Robert Dale Brown Sr., 71, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at a local nursing home. He worked for Donrey Outdoor Advertising Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary (Pigg) Brown; and one sister, Dottie Jenks.
He is survived by his wife, Constance (Wazelle) Brown of the home; two sons, Robert Brown Jr. and wife Katharine of Zwolle, La., and Patrick Brown and wife Laura of Dover; one sister, Deborah Baker of Poteau; two brothers, James Brown of Spiro and Larry Brown of Cameron; and four grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends one hour prior to service.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now