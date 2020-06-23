Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Carlile

Robert Carlile, 65, of Barling died Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; a daughter, Crystal Barraw; three sisters, Wanda and Kathy Carlile and Sandra Beliles; three brothers, Donald, Stephen and Danny Carlile; and two grandchildren.



