Robert Carter

Robert Leon Carter, 80, of Lavaca died Sept. 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lavaca with burial at Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; a son, Craig Carter; two sisters, Laverne Wheeler and Barbara Hartman; and five grandchildren.



