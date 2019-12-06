Home

Robert Foliart

Robert Foliart Obituary
Robert Foliart
Robert G. Foliart, of Spiro, was born Feb. 2, 1943, in Keota to James Foliart and Oleta Stenson. He passed away Nov. 30, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 76.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, James Foliart; his mother, Oleta Kirkendoll; his wife, Joyce Foliart; and a brother, James Foliart.
He is survived by two daughters, Stacy Foliart and Sherri Benafield; three sons, Shannon Foliart, Bobby Foliart and Randy Foliart; three brothers, David Foliart, Ray Foliart and Albert Levingston; seven grandchildren; Kenneth, Korey, Ashleigh, Caleb, Andrew, Carter and Caitlyn; five great-grandchildren, Madison, Hailey, Olivia, Hunter and Harlan; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and loved ones.
The family will hold private services at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
To sign Mr. Foliart's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 11, 2019
