Robert Fuller Jr.
1958 - 2020
Robert Wayne Fuller Jr., 61, of Mulberry passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1958, in Tyronza to Robert Sr. and Clara (Collins) Fuller. He worked construction and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Painter) Fuller; a sister, Cathy Nipper; and his parents.
Survivors include two daughters, Crystal Boerjan of Van Buren and Misty Fuller of Virginia; a son, Robert Wayne Fuller III of Missouri; two sisters, Caren Fuller of Mulberry and Cindy Painter of Kibler; two brothers, Tommy Fuller of Van Buren and Kenny Fuller of Mulberry; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Fuller, Kenny Fuller, Nick Boerjan, Josh Gable, William Painter and Robert Wayne Fuller III.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
