Robert Hood

Robert Hood, 90, of Van Buren died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Pope Cemetery in Graphic.

He is survived by four sons, Larry, Rick, Mark and Kevin Hood; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



