Robert Hood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Hood
Robert Hood, 90, of Van Buren died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Pope Cemetery in Graphic.
He is survived by four sons, Larry, Rick, Mark and Kevin Hood; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved