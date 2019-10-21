|
Robert Stephens
Robert Lee Stephens Sr., 69, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial service was held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial of cremains at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Violet; a daughter, Laura Stephens of Van Buren; a son, Terry Stephens of Fort Smith; two sisters, Louella Thompson and Linda Stephens, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Johnney Stephens of Roland and Perry Stephens of Fort Smith; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 23, 2019