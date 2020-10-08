Roberta McCammon
Roberta Ruth McCammon, 83, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker and retired from Trane Manufacturing in Fort Smith. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen McCammon; her parents, Ruth C. Beck and Robert Grace; her stepfather, Raymond H. Beck; and three brothers, Richard, James Robert and Frank Grace.
She is survived by a daughter, Anita Dodson and husband Ronnie of Van Buren; a sister, Dianna Boyles of Vian; her grandchildren, Jennifer and Sam Sicard and Adam and Cyndi Dodson; and three great-grandchildren, Ava Sicard, Layton Sicard and Delaney Dodson.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with Brother Max Goins officiating, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Dodson, Adam Dodson, Sam Sicard, Ron Boyles Sr., Robert Boyles, Ron Boyles Jr. and Timothy Boyles.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Almost Home Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail E.,Van Buren, AR 72956.
