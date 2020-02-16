Home

Grand Avenue Baptist Church
3900 Grand Ave
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Grand Avenue Baptist Church
Fort Smith, AR
1944 - 2020
Rocky Titsworth Obituary
Rocky Titsworth
Robert "Rocky" Charles Titsworth, 75, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial service was held Tuesday at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; a stepdaughter, Wendy Weigand of Fayetteville, N.C.; a stepson, Randy Wheeler of Fort Smith; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
