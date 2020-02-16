|
Rocky Titsworth
Robert "Rocky" Charles Titsworth, 75, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial service was held Tuesday at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; a stepdaughter, Wendy Weigand of Fayetteville, N.C.; a stepson, Randy Wheeler of Fort Smith; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 19, 2020