Rodney Cook
Rodney James Cook, 69, of Chester died Feb. 15, 2018, in Galveston, Texas.
Burial of cremains will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Cemetery in Crawford County. Cremation was under the direction of Cranes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; two daughters, Cori Cook of Hot Springs and Josette George of Galveston; a sister, Rhonda Stewart of Glenwood; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 18, 2019
