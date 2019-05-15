Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Freedom Cemetery
Crawford County, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Cook

Obituary Flowers

Rodney Cook Obituary
Rodney Cook
Rodney James Cook, 69, of Chester died Feb. 15, 2018, in Galveston, Texas.
Burial of cremains will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Cemetery in Crawford County. Cremation was under the direction of Cranes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; two daughters, Cori Cook of Hot Springs and Josette George of Galveston; a sister, Rhonda Stewart of Glenwood; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.