Rodney Loomis
Rodney Grant Loomis, 61, of Cedarville passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. He worked at Hightower Farms in Cedarville and was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Loomis of the home; three daughters, Kristin Quinalty and husband Josh of Tuttle, Okla., and Telissa Evans and husband Will of Wooster and Connie Horton and wife Mary Acton of Van Buren; a son, Jerry Shelton and wife Susan of Uniontown; his parents, Barbara and Daniel Loomis of Lafayette, La.; a sister, Theresa Domingue and husband Brian of Lafayette; two brothers, Doug Loomis and wife Linda and George Loomis and wife Jennifer, both of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five nieces; and two nephews.
No services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.