Roger Peckenpaugh

Roger Wayne Peckenpaugh, 81, of Altus died Aug. 5, 2020, in Clarksville.

Memorial service was held Thursday at Fraternal Order of Eagles in Altus. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Delores; a daughter, Emily Raines; a son, Scott Peckenpaugh; a brother, James Peckenpaugh; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



