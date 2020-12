Or Copy this URL to Share

Ron Southall

Randolph "Ron" Southall, 87, of Alma died Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Chapel in Alma with burial at Evergreen Cemetery.

He is survived by a son, Scott Southall; and three brothers, Edward, Roy and Jerry Southall.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.



