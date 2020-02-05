Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Cole


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Cole Obituary
Ronald Cole
Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Cole, 60, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in a Little Rock hospital. He was born Oct. 9, 1959, in Panama. He was a member of Free Will Baptist Church in Alma and a former employee of Swift Processing in Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janelle Redwine; and a grandson, Noah Hernandez.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Cole of the home; two sons, Joey Hernandez and wife Sarah of Alma and Bradley Keech and wife Brandi of Mountainburg; his father, Thomas Cole of Ponca City, Okla.; a sister, Staci Ferguson of Dallas; two brothers, Mike Cole of Roland and Tony Cole of Fort Smith; and 12 grandchildren, Niah and Novali Hernandez, Draden, Jaxon, Lane and Ava Keech and Tristen, Kamryn, Dexter, Eve and Annabelle.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Cain Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Tierra Stacy, Trevor Stacy, John Cole, Draden Keech, Riley Ferguson and Tim Stacy.
Honorary pallbearers are Demetri Mendoza, Sam Dyer, Chris Dyer, Bo Williams and Timmy Dyer.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -