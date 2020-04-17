|
|
Ronna Davis
Ronna Kaye Davis, 43, of Rudy passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at a local hospital. She worked at Summit Agency as a social worker. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Cedarville.
She was survived by her husband, Jerry of the home; a daughter, Emma Grace Davis of Rudy; a son, William Joseph Davis of Rudy; her parents, Donna and Roy Lemon of Campbell, Texas; two sisters, Cori Snarr of Greenville, Texas, and Windy Roberts of Pale City, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family graveside service will be held at Dripping Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Since there will be no formal visitation, family and friends are asked to please sign Ronnas' online tributes at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 18, 2020