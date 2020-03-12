|
Ronnie Ratliff
Ronnie Monroe Ratliff, 50, of Alma died Monday, March 9, 2020, at a local hospital.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; four daughters, Aliyah and Lianna Ratliff, both of Texas, and Haylee and Merrideth Ratliff, both of the home; a sister, Angela Ratliff; and two brothers, Kenneth and Doye Ratliff.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020